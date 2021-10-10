Effingham Women of Today learn about beekeeping

At the October meeting of the GFWC Illinois Effingham Women of Today, members enjoyed a presentation on Beekeeping by local beekeeper Jim Anders.
Anders provided information about the “art” of beekeeping. He noted that bees influence the ecosystem by pollination of different kinds of flowers, trees and farmers’ crops, therefore, supporting insects, birds and other animal life. He noted there are different kinds of bees, both docile and the more aggressive German variety. Anders explained how honey was made and harvested and how the worker bees did most of the work, while the queen bee was responsible for the egg laying. He said the queen bee definitely “ruled the roost!”
In other business, the group made plans for its Make a Difference Day project at the end of October, scheduled work for the packing night for members to help at Blessings in a Backpack, distributed pink ribbons for Breast Cancer Awareness and purple ribbons for Domestic Violence Awareness to be worn by members during the month of October, and noted club member Mary Jane Koester was appointed the new GFWC Illinois Environment Chair and member Carol Sheehan was appointed Parliamentarian of the GFWC Illinois 23rd District.
A new GFWC Illinois Environment Department project, the “October Plastic Challenge,” was introduced, asking the group to actively save, count and recycle plastic grocery bags, plastic beverage bottles and milk containers for the month. The purpose of the challenge is to bring an awareness of how much plastic is present in our lives and the importance of recycling to keep non-biodegradable plastics out of the environment.
The GFWC Illinois Effingham Women of Today is the local volunteer organization that is part of the state, national and international Federation of Women’s Clubs. Anyone interested in getting involved with several local projects and scholarships may request an informational brochure or are invited to contact President Pat Copple, 217-821-8926 or Vice President Becky Brown, 217-342-4147 or any club member or attend any of the club’s monthly meetings on the first Thursday of most months.
