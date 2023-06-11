The GFWC Illinois Effingham Women of Today heard from speakers at recent meetings and learned of awards received and scholarships awarded.
Brittany Sunderman spoke about her service with The Peace Corps in Costa Rica. She provided background on The Peace Corps and how it was effected by the COVID pandemic. Sunderman currently serves as Project Coordinator for the PAVE (Promoting a Vision For Effingham County) Project.
Attorney William Totten specializes in Social Security law and presented information on the types of Title II Social Security Disability and Title XVI Supplemental Security Income. Totten explained the various steps involved in the application and appeal processes.
Members were informed that the club received nine first-place and two second-place awards on the district level and on the state level. The club received three First-Place Awards of Excellence in three categories and three Top 10 Awards for its volunteer efforts through 2022. The Top 10 reports will be sent on to national level to be judged and members will be informed of the results at a later date.
The EWOT met Marah Kirk, a graduating senior from Effingham High School who was awarded the GFWC Illinois 23rd District Scholarship and will be furthering her education at John Logan College in Pre-Veterinarian Studies.
The GFWC Illinois Effingham Women of Today is the local volunteer organization and is part of the state, national and international Federation of Women’s Clubs. Anyone interested in getting involved with a wide variety of community projects, including Blessings in a Backpack, Meals on Wheels, Women in the Military, scholarships and more are invited to contact President Becky Brown at 217-821-6780 or Pat Copple at 217-821-8926, for an informational brochure. Those interested are also invited to attend any of the club’s monthly meetings on the first Thursday of most months at noon.
