Effingham Women of Today hear about cookie decorating

The GFWC Illinois Effingham Women of Today members enjoyed a presentation from Liz Wernsing, a local professional cookie maker/decorator at their August meeting.
Wernsing demonstrated her style of cookie decorating and gave some background on how she started her business. In addition, Wernsing provided the members with a cookie charcuterie board.
In other business, a recap of GFWC Illinois Summer Seminar was provided by club members who attended. It was noted that with the new 2022-2024 administration new programs, projects and chairmen will be introduced to state clubs. On the GFWC Illinois 23rd District level, District President Carol Sheehan reported plans for the Sept. 27 district meeting in Effingham are underway to host all district clubs and state guests.
The GFWC Illinois Effingham Women of Today is the local volunteer organization and is part of the state, national and international Federation of Women’s Clubs. Anyone interested in getting involved with several local projects, including Blessings in a Backpack, PJs for DCFS kids, food banks and scholarships may request an informational brochure or are invited to contact President Becky Brown at 217-342-4147 or any club member or attend any of the club’s monthly meetings on the first Thursday of most months at noon.
