The GFWC Illinois Effingham Women of Today recently held programs and projects that focused on American veterans.
At its October meeting, Susan Oliver, Regent with the Betty Crooker St. Clair Chapter of the Daughters of the American Republic, presented information on the Wreaths Across America Program and its annual wreath-laying ceremonies conducted for veterans' graves in national cemeteries across the US, including Arlington National Cemetery. In addition, Oliver provided information on how to participate by sponsoring wreaths for the effort.
The club's November meeting featured Missy Koester, a navy veteran, who spoke of her service with the Ceremonial Guard that served as military color guard at Arlington National Cemetery and for President Bush's second inauguration and President Ford's funeral. Koester is the current Commander of Effingham American Legion Post 120 and is the first female commander in the history of that local organization.
Recent projects for the Effingham Women of Today include sponsorship of 11 wreaths for the Wreaths Across America effort and filling "Appreciation Bags" with personal/fun items that will be given to female veterans who use the Effingham VA Clinic.
The club is now planning to finish the year with Pack Night for the local Blessings in a Backpack and the club's annual "Pajama Party" with donations of pajamas and underwear for children through the Illinois Department of Family Services.
The GFWC Illinois Effingham Women of Today is the local volunteer organization and is part of the state, national and international Federation of Women’s Clubs. Anyone who is interested in getting involved with several local projects, including Blessings in a Backpack, PJs for DCFS kids, veterans' causes, food banks and scholarships may request an informational brochure or are invited to contact President President Becky Brown, 217-342-4147 or any club member or attend any of the club’s monthly meetings on the first Thursday of most months at noon.
