The GFWC Illinois Effingham Women of Today presented City of Effingham Mayor Michael Schutzbach with a proclamation designating April as Child Abuse Prevention Month in the City of Effingham.
Child abuse and neglect are serious problems affecting our community and it has long-term psychological, emotional and physical affects on children and their families. Prevention provides the best defense for our children and the community.
In addition to the mayoral proclamation, the club women planted signs and blue pinwheels at the Effingham Public Library and HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital to generate public awareness in order to prevent child abuse in our area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.