The GFWC Illinois Effingham Women of Today members brought 2021 to a busy end with several projects.
In November, members attended the GFWC Illinois 23rd District meeting in St. Francisville, as well as took part in pack night for the Effingham Blessings in a Backpack, packing enough food items to accommodate local children who may not have sufficient food for some weekends when not at school.
In addition at their December Christmas Social, EWOT members collected 30 items designated for teens/tweens to be donated to the Catholic Charities Christmas Store and over 30 pairs of pajamas, socks and underwear to be donated to the local office of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services for children who need the items when suddenly taken from their home for various reasons.
In other business, the group set a date in January to start the club year by writing the annual reports to be sent to the state and national organizations and to discuss upcoming projects and issues.
GFWC Illinois Effingham Women of Today is the local volunteer organization that is part of the state, national and international Federation of Women’s Clubs. Anyone interested in getting involved with several local projects and scholarships may request an informational brochure or are invited to contact President Pat Copple, 217-821-8926 or Vice President Becky Brown, 217-342-4147 or any club member or attend any of the club’s monthly meetings on the first Thursday of most months.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.