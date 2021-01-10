Effingham Women of Today donate pajamas

The GFWC Illinois Effingham Women of Today wrapped up its club year with its annual “Pajama Party” where members donated 30 pairs of new children’s pajamas (approximate value $300), 58 pairs of children’s underwear and socks and three stuffed animals (approximate value $12) to the local division of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS).
Many children are abruptly removed from abusive homes during the evening hours and have nothing to wear at night or have a need for clean underwear and socks. Having a nice, new clean pair of pajamas helps reduce the fear and confusion the child feels at this stressful time.
The pajama project concluded the club year that had members participating in community projects, including scholarships, Blessings in a Backpack, Enduring Freedom and contributing in-kind donations to Crisis Nursery, Catholic Charities and numerous others. The GFWC Illinois Effingham Women of Today is the local volunteer organization that is part of the state and national Federation of Women’s Clubs. Anyone who is interested in getting involved in several local projects and scholarships are invited to contact any club member and attend any of the club’s monthly meetings.
Contact President Pat Copple at 217-821-8926 for more information about membership. The “EWOTs” are also interested in hearing about local projects the group may be interested in volunteering for or hearing about.
