The GFWC Illinois Effingham Women of Today brought its club year to a close with five projects during November and December.
Members helped pack for Blessings in a Backpack, collected food for two food pantries (Enduring Freedom and Catholic Charities) through its Reverse Advent Calendar Project and donated PJs and stuffed animals for children to DCFS and gifts for teens and tweens to Catholic Charities.
The club is currently in the process of reporting to GFWC Illinois all of its projects during the 2022 club year. The Effingham Women of Today will start its club year activities with a meeting featuring a speaker who will present information on heart health. Projects in 2023 include a Playhouse Raffle to raise funds for the club’s scholarship, Blessings in a Backpack, veterans projects and projects to address environmental issues, food insecurity, and others concerning the community.
The GFWC Illinois Effingham Women of Today is the local volunteer organization of the state, national and international Federation of Women’s Clubs. Anyone who is interested in getting involved with a wide variety of local projects, including those mentioned, are invited to contact President Becky Brown at 217-342-4147 or Pat Copple for an informational brochure. Those interested are also welcome to attend any of the club’s monthly meetings on the first Thursday of most months at noon.
