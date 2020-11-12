The GFWC Illinois Effingham Women of Today met for its monthly meeting to hear a presentation on the "Art of Quilting" by a member of the Effingham Quilting Guild, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary.
A brief history of the guild was provided and photos of quilts made for military veterans were available, as well as quilts created by the quilter.
In addition to the presentation, the club decided on its two-year Community Impact Project, which will include a variety of projects related to local military veterans and families over the course of the two years, including involvement with the Road Home Program Effingham Turkey Drop for local veterans on Nov. 19. On Nov. 10, members joined organizers in packing 600-plus bags of food for the Blessings in a Backpack organization. These bags will provide two Friday food distributions that will be sent home in backpacks of children who might have little to no access to food over the weekend.
Nov. 15 is America Recycles Day. EWOT members have had a longtime ongoing recycling effort and will observe the America Recycles Day with the pledge to Refuse, Reuse, Repurpose and Recycle. This includes members donating clothing and books (especially children's books) to be reused, using paper bags instead of plastic and recycling aluminum, cardboard and plastic.
The GFWC Illinois Effingham Women of Today is the local volunteer organization that is part of the state, national and international Federation of Women’s Clubs. Anyone who is interested in getting involved with several local projects and scholarships may request an informational brochure or are invited to contact President Pat Copple, 217-821-8926 or Vice President Becky Brown, 217-342-4147 or any club member or attend any of the club’s monthly meetings on the first Thursday of most months.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.