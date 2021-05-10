At its May meeting, GFWC Illinois Effingham Women of Today heard from Kim Jansen, Executive Director at the Effingham Performance Center.
Jansen gave an overview of the EPC and shared the challenges the theater has had during the COVID pandemic. She noted the theater has survived due to many creative community projects such as the student art show on the marquee, an online auction of theater experiences, family outdoor movies, hosting EHS and EJHS musical plays and social distancing concerts. She also noted three summer theater camps are scheduled, with all three being completely filled.
Members were informed that the club is celebrating its 30th anniversary this month and plans are underway to celebrate with an evening social later in the month, inviting former members and scholarship recipients. A history of the club will be available at the celebration, noting all the accomplishments the GFWC Illinois Effingham Women of Today has achieved in its 30 years of volunteering.
In other business, the group was informed by Scholarship Chair Becky Brown that Jacquelyn Witteborg, sponsored by the club, received a scholarship from GFWC Illinois Federation Women's Club and Darlene Coffin was awarded the local club's adult scholarship. Brown noted the club has sponsored a state, district and club recipient this year.
During May, members have packed for Blessings in a Backpack, attended the annual GFWC Illinois Federation of Women's Club convention via Zoom, attended a Zoom meeting on resolutions and amendments to the state bylaws and are making plans to host the GFWC Illinois 23rd District meeting at the end of the month.
The GFWC Illinois Effingham Women of Today is the local volunteer organization, which is part of the state, national and international Federation of Women’s Clubs. Anyone interested in getting involved with several local projects and scholarships may request an informational brochure or are invited to contact President Pat Copple, 217-821-8926 or Vice President Becky Brown, 217-342-4147 or any club member or attend any of the club’s monthly meetings on the first Thursday of most months.
