Effingham Women of Today celebrate women's right to vote

At its Aug. 6 meeting, the GFWC Illinois Effingham Women of Today celebrated the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment to the US Constitution, granting women the right to vote.
Members enjoyed an anniversary cake during the meeting. News articles on the history of the 19th Amendment and events that led up to its ratification were made available. Both GFWC Illinois and GFWC International are making the anniversary a focus throughout the year since these organizations and the local club are women's volunteer organizations, historically the oldest in the nation.
Other business on the day's agenda included a report from Catholic Charities, one of the Effingham Women of Today's partners, providing an update on Catholic Charities' many programs. Members who attended the Zoom Summer Seminar reported on highlights of the seminar that outlined the state's new programs. Further discussion was held of plans and projects for the club's two-year community impact project. A tribute was paid to the club's recently deceased member Darlene Moriearty, who had served federated clubs and the 23rd district for 35-plus years.
The GFWC Illinois Effingham Women of Today is the local volunteer organization that is part of the state, national and international Federation of Women’s Clubs. Any person who is interested in getting involved with several local projects and scholarships may request an informational brochure or are invited to contact President Pat Copple at 217-821-8926 or Vice President Becky Brown at 217-342-4147 or any club member or attend any of the club’s monthly meetings on the first Thursday of most months.
