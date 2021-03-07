Effingham Women of Today celebrate National Women's History Month

The GFWC Illinois Effingham Women of Today met for its March meeting to celebrate National Women’s History Month with a cake displaying the celebration’s logo and information of the observation.
In addition, the Effingham Women of Today members began their two-year Community Improvement Project, “Honoring Women Warriors”, by assembling “thank-you bags” containing personal items. The bags will be distributed to women veterans who use the services of the VA Clinic in Effingham. It is the club’s effort to honor and thank these special women who have served in our country’s military. This is an ongoing project and is the first of others that will be part of the two-year “Honoring Women Warriors” effort.
Members were updated with the number of applicants for the State and District scholarships and were informed by Scholarship Chair Becky Brown that applications are currently being accepted for the club’s adult scholarship available to persons 25 years or older who are continuing their education or returning to a higher education institution.
In other business, members took part in relating favorite children’s books to reintroduce members to the ESO reading program, sponsored by the General Federation of Women’s Clubs, the GFWC Illinois Federation Women’s Clubs and the Illinois Office of Secretary of State-State Librarian Jesse White.
The GFWC Illinois Effingham Women of Today is the local volunteer organization, which is part of the state, national and international Federation of Women’s Clubs. Anyone who is interested in getting involved with several local projects and scholarships may request an informational brochure or are invited to contact President Pat Copple, 217-821-8926 or Vice President Becky Brown, 217-342-4147 or any club member or attend any of the club’s monthly meetings on the first Thursday of most months.
