Effingham Women of Today begin 2021 with program, project

The GFWC Illinois Effingham Women of Today met for its February 2021 meeting to hear a presentation by Amanda McKay, director of the Effingham Public Library, on the library's children’s STEAM@HOME program. McKay reported that kits can be obtained from the library. They contain the ordinary materials that will enable children to use science, technology and art knowledge to conduct “experiments” at home.
In addition, club members worked in conjunction with Illinois Sen. Jason Plummer on his Valentines for Seniors drive. The EWOT members collected 70 valentines for Plummer’s office to distribute to assisted living and long-term care facilities in the 54th District, which includes Effingham County. The valentine drive is an effort to bring smiles to members of the senior community.
In other business, members celebrated National Homemade Soup Day with homemade taco soup provided by a member. It was also noted that 26 reports of the club’s activities in 2020 had been written and sent to district and state chairmen. The meeting kicked off the 2021 club year with plans to resume its regular busy year of volunteer projects.
The GFWC Illinois Effingham Women of Today is the local volunteer organization, which is part of the state, national and international Federation of Women’s Clubs. Anyone who is interested in getting involved with several local projects and scholarships may request an informational brochure or are invited to contact President Pat Copple, 217-821-8926 or Vice President Becky Brown, 217-342-4147 or any club member or attend any of the club’s monthly meetings on the first Thursday of most months.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.