The GFWC Illinois Effingham Women of Today is offering an adult scholarship to qualifying adults, both men and women in Effingham County.
The applicant must have been 25 years of age or older by Jan. 1, 2021. A personal letter outlining the applicant’s goals, background and community service must be included with the application. In addition, a letter of recommendation from a professional, i.e. employer, teacher, adviser, etc. and a personal letter of recommendation must also be included. Application deadline is Friday, April 16.
Recipients will be announced in May. Applications may be picked up from Becky Brown at the Effingham County Chamber of Commerce, 903 North Keller Drive, in Effingham or call at 217-342-4147 (daytime) or at 217-821-6780 in the evenings to have an application mailed to you.
