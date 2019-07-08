Effingham unit hosts retired teachers conference

Pictured, front row, from left, are members of the Effingham IRTA Ardel Huntington, Marcie Burford, Mary Jane Day, LoElla Baker, Tamara Schroeder, Ruth Abell; back row, Phill Lewis, Ferell Seman, Joe Zerrusen, John Abell and Jim Webb.

The Area 5 Conference of the Retired Teachers of Illinois was hosted by the Effingham unit and held at Effingham High School on June 25.

Jim Backman, IRTA Executive Director, gave the opening remarks and introductions. Roger Hampton, the IRTA President, led the meeting with information on the IRTA Past, Present and Future.

Breakout sessions were held for unit officers on the topics of Member Benefits, Legislation and Volunteerism, and Recruiting New Leadership.

