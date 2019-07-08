Effingham unit hosts retired teachers conference

The Area 5 Conference of the Retired Teachers of Illinois was hosted by the Effingham unit and held at Effingham High School on June 25.
Jim Backman, IRTA Executive Director, gave the opening remarks and introductions. Roger Hampton, the IRTA President, led the meeting with information on the IRTA Past, Present and Future.
Breakout sessions were held for unit officers on the topics of Member Benefits, Legislation and Volunteerism, and Recruiting New Leadership.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.