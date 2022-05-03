Effingham Unit 40 receives grant

Effingham Unit 40 was recently awarded a $5,000 grant for the creation of a STEAM Lab at Central Grade School from Consolidated Communications’ Consolidated Connects Educational Grant Program. The program directs support to K-12 schools within the company’s service area in support of innovative, technology-focused learning programs that advance creative student learning, develop 21st century skills, and promote critical thinking.
STEAM is an interdisciplinary approach to learning about science, technology, engineering, art and math. STEAM programs encourage students to think critically and creatively, engage in hands-on learning, work collaboratively with peers and community, use a design thinking process, and dive into real-world problems with project-based learning. With Consolidated’s support, Unit 40 was able to purchase circuit kits, modular electronic kits, green screens and iPads to start the development of a STEAM Lab at Central.
This technology will provide opportunities and inspire students to investigate, experiment, create and share their solutions for real-world problems. Students can apply the principles of engineering, design thinking, coding and technology to manufacture objects and prototypes. A STEAM program also aligns with the Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS), Common Core State Standards (CCSS), International Society for Technology in Education (ISTE) standards, and the new IL K-12 Computer Science Standards. More importantly, STEAM helps prepare students for the 21st century.
Joshua Morton, a fifth grade teacher at Central, expressed his excitement for the creation of the STEAM lab.
“In a world where computer science, engineering and technology in general are booming, our students will have the opportunity to fill these jobs as adults. This lab gives Central the chance to set a foundation for these students as they move through Unit 40 and transfer those skills into state-of-the-art jobs upon graduation. I’m excited to see what my students can really do with this STEAM Lab next year, and for many years to come,” Morton said.
Todd Schuette, principal at Central starting with the 2022-23 school year, expressed similar sentiments.
“I feel that a STEAM lab in our school is beneficial in helping our students learn essential skills, such as problem solving, being creative, collaboration, critical thinking, technology literacy and leadership, just to name a few. A STEAM lab exposes our students, using a hands-on approach, to concepts that involve real world applications."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.