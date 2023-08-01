Thursday, Aug. 17, is the first day of attendance for students. Buses will transport students to and from school. Exceptions are the Early Learning Center, East Side Preschool and South Side students, who should be brought by parents/guardians to and from school.
ELC, East Side Preschool and South Side will utilize the first day (Aug. 17) for their Meet the Teacher Event.
Following are Aug. 17 and 18 start and dismissal times for each school.
EHS (grades 9-12) — 7:45 a.m.-1:50 p.m.
Junior High (grades 6-8) — 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
Central (grades 2-5) — 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
East Side Preschool parents of students who have registered should have received a letter indicating the time that they will bring their child on Aug. 17. On the first day of attendance without parents, Morning Preschool students will attend from 8:15 to 10:50 a.m. Afternoon Preschool students will attend from 12:15 to 1:50 p.m.
South Side (grades 1-2) — Parents of students who have registered should have received a letter indicating the time to bring their child on Aug. 17. On Aug. 18, transportation will be available 8a.m.-2 p.m. Buses will begin loading at 1:40 p.m.. Parent Pickup will begin at 1:55 p.m.
ELC Kindergarten parents of students who have registered should have received a letter indicating the time they will bring their child on Aug. 17 for the Meet the Teacher Event. On Aug. 18, transportation will be available 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Buses will begin loading at 1:30 p.m. Parent Pickup will begin at 1:45 p.m.
The schedule on the first regular day of school, Aug. 21, will be as follows:
EHS — 7:45 a.m.-2:50 p.m.
Junior High — 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
Central — 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
East Side Preschool Morning School students will attend from 8:15 to 10:50 a.m. Afternoon Preschool students will attend from 12:15 to 2:50 p.m.
South Side — 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Buses will begin loading at 2:40 p.m. Parent Pickup will begin at 2:45 p.m.
ELC Kindergarten — 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Buses will begin loading at 2:35 p.m. Parent Pickup will begin at 2:45 p.m.
