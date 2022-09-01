Visit Effingham will be hosting the Corvette Funfest Pre-Party at the Effingham Performance Center from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16. Corvette enthusiasts and residents are welcome to attend and help kick off a weekend of classic cars.
Mid America Motorworks will lead a cruise-in to the Effingham Performance Center arriving at 5 p.m. The evening’s festivities will take place in the EPC’s courtyard.
The event will feature live music from Doty and Dexter, as well as food trucks, including Slow Spark BBQ and Homewood Grill.
“The Corvette Funfest Pre-Party is a great opportunity for us to welcome visitors to our community, but also for residents to come and check out one-of-a-kind Corvettes and enjoy some unique entertainment,” said Tourism Director Jodi Thoele. “There will be a lot of activity in town that weekend, and we hope everyone will come out and help us welcome the Corvettes to Effingham."
For more information on the Friday night event, contact the Effingham Tourism department at 217-342-5310 or visit www.VisitEffinghamIL.com. For more information about events at Mid America Motorworks, visit www.CorvetteFunfest.com.
