The 2022-23 Small Rotary Club of the Year Award was presented to the Effingham Sunrise Rotary Club at the District Conference luncheon meeting recently. The Vocational Service Award was presented to Effingham Sunrise and to the Effingham Noon Rotary Club for their combined activities. In addition, Effingham Sunrise was presented with the 2022-23 Community Service Award for their collaborative laundromat project with Enduring Freedom Ministries in Effingham.
Small Rotary Club of the Year
Club of the Year awards recognize the clubs that have performed in the highest traditions of Rotary during the previous year. Selection criteria include a strong focus on membership development, service projects and The Rotary Foundation. Outstanding Rotary Clubs of the Year demonstrate high achievement as an effective Rotary Club. In District 6490, Small Rotary Clubs include those with 49 or less members.
The Effingham Sunrise Club was involved in several projects and fundraising events throughout the year, including monetary donations to El Shaddai (maternity home), Healing Hands International, firehouse donations, and book donations to Crisis Nursery of Effingham County.
The club has a strong focus on public relations so the local community knows what Effingham Sunrise Rotary Club does and what it stands for. Club activities last year included Meals on Wheels, Adopt-a-Highway, Blessings & Brags, Halloween parade, a Veterans Day program including the U.S. Air Force band, and a turkey drop. The club was involved in many more activities and projects throughout the year also.
The club has a strong focus on membership with the celebration of current members and an emphasis on the recruitment of new members. Members are encouraged to invite others to Rotary including friends, bosses and family members. New members are introduced to Rotary through a membership orientation program, and a survey was conducted this past year of club members to gather more information on member satisfaction and growth.
Effingham Sunrise members donated $3,750 to Polio Plus, and 18 members contributed to The Rotary Foundation with 17 completing their Paul Harris Fellows. Detailed quarterly updates of all club activities were provided to the club members and to the district.
Past President Michael Wall and current Club President Jay Wallace attended many district events throughout the year, including President-Elect Training and the 2022 District Conference. Wall served on the District Governor Nominating Committee last year and continues again this year.
Vocational Service Award
The Vocational Service Award calls on every Rotarian to work with integrity and contribute their expertise to the problems and needs of society. Club members mentor young people for success in vocational pursuits, organize a vocational service discussion or group workshop to inspire others to take action, and teach other club members more about their vocation by giving a talk.
The 2022-23 Vocational Service Award was presented to the Effingham Sunrise Rotary Club and the Effingham Noon Rotary Club. A combined partnership between the two clubs during the week of April 24-29, 2023, involved each day focusing on a different theme and activity – 10 events in all. The events were held at various sites throughout the Effingham community and focused on service in the areas of Vocational, Club, Youth and Maternal and Child Health, Community Service/Literacy and International.
The week of activities also provided an opportunity for the clubs to get together to mix, mingle and exhibit “Service Above Self” throughout the community – demonstrating “Rotarians in Action.” The events and activities throughout the week were included in social media postings, heard on the radio, and featured in print. As a prelude to, and setting the stage for Rotary Week, a combined meeting of the Sunrise and Noon Rotary Clubs was held the week before at an off-site location.
Community Service Award
The Community Service Award encourages every Rotarian to find ways to improve the quality of life for people in their communities and to serve the public’s interest. Clubs lead the planning and implementation of a sustainable local service project; secure partnerships with a corporate, governmental or nongovernmental entity to work on a project together; and volunteer in community service projects.
The Effingham Sunrise Rotary Club was presented with the 2022-23 Community Service Award. The opportunity to apply for a District Grant was the launching point for this project. Effingham Sunrise partnered with Enduring Freedom Ministries, a food and clothing pantry, soup kitchen and hair salon. Taking on an addition to the location, Rotarians prepared, painted, stained, roughed-in plumbing and electrical connections, and installed washers, dryers, sinks and tables in a new laundry room at the Enduring Freedom Ministries location.
Effingham County does not have a free laundromat, and this project impacts the Effingham community in a unique way. This laundromat will provide over 1,200 individuals with a chance to save money that can be spent on other family needs. Many families do not have their own washing machine or dryer, and children are often bullied at school due to unclean clothing. Families will gain confidence with clean clothes as they go to doctors’ visits, run errands, and attend family functions.
