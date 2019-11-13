The Effingham Regional Incubator Network will launch Axis@109 West, Effingham’s first shared workspace on Dec. 2.
Located at 109 W. Jefferson, Axis@109 West offers a flexible office solution for a range of business professionals such as those working remotely, freelancers, entrepreneurs, graduate students and working parents. Axis members will enjoy a collaborative, creative and professional environment, featuring traditional tabletop space, stand-up work areas, lounge seating, a privacy booth, conference room and other amenities. Individual memberships will be offered on monthly basis at a rate of $85, with the option of adding a locking cubicle space for an additional $100 per month.
There will be an open house and ribbon-cutting on Wednesday, Nov. 20, from 5 to 7 p.m. Doors open at 5 with a ribbon-cutting at 5:30 p.m. Hors de oeuvres and refreshments will be provided and there will be a drawing for a free six-month membership at the event. Axis will also be open to the public Thursday and Friday, Nov. 21 and 22, from 1 to 4 p.m. for anyone who is interested in viewing the space.
Axis@109 West was made possible by partnership grants from the City of Effingham and The Alliance, in cooperation with the Effingham County Chamber of Commerce, along with a public-private partnership with Gehl and Tara Higgs, owners of the building and by the contributions made from area businesses to make the area’s newest office innovation a reality.
Those interested in a membership or for more information should contact info@axis.com
