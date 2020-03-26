The Effingham Rotary Club Scholarship Program will extend the application deadline due to the current school closures under the governor’s stay-at-home order. The new submission date is Friday, April 10.
The Effingham Noon Rotary Club once again will award two $1,000 scholarships: one to a college-bound senior graduating from Effingham High School, and one to a college-bound senior graduating from St. Anthony High School.
Applications for these scholarships may be obtained through the guidance counselors at each of the high schools, a Rotarian, and the Effingham Noon Rotary Club Facebook page. Applications must be submitted by mail to the Effingham Rotary Club Scholarship Committee, and received by noon on April 10.
Additional details regarding the scholarship rules are provided with the application forms.
The recipients of this scholarship are recognized on a perpetual plaque displayed at each high school.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.