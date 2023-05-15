Golden Apple, a nonprofit committed to preparing, supporting and mentoring aspiring teachers, has inducted its fourth cohort of participants, including Kimberly Tegeler of Effingham, into its Accelerators program in Illinois.
Launched in June 2020 to help address Illinois’ teacher shortage crisis in areas of need, Accelerators provides an expedited path to teaching for college seniors and non-educators with bachelor’s degrees ready to make a difference in their communities. At the first in-person gathering of Accelerators since the program’s inception, the new class of Accelerators was officially inducted into the program and celebrated with participants from previous cohorts at an event on April 29 at Illinois College.
“The Golden Apple Accelerators program aims to place and retain teachers in classrooms of need across Illinois by empowering aspiring teachers to pursue their dream and providing them with a unique pathway to get there,” said Alan Mather, President of Golden Apple. “It was a privilege to bring together Accelerators from all four cohorts last month to recognize those who are beginning their journey to become teachers and celebrate all of our future teachers who are inspiring our students in the classroom.”
According to the annual Illinois Association of Regional Superintendents report released in January, Illinois faces a worsening teacher shortage crisis, with 79% of responding districts reporting a teacher shortage. The report showed 30% of open teacher, support staff and special education positions remaining unfilled or underfilled by someone less than qualified for the position, bringing the total number of open positions to over 2,700. The Accelerators program is an important part of rebuilding the state’s pipeline of highly effective teachers with Accelerators currently teaching in 60 school districts across 40 counties in Illinois.
“Our Accelerators program helps those with a passion to teach prepare to be the great teachers our students deserve. I’m thrilled to officially welcome our fourth cohort to the program and look forward to seeing the difference they make in the years to come,” said Alicia Winckler, CEO of Golden Apple.
Accelerators' tuition costs are covered as they work toward obtaining a teaching license within 15 months at one of the program’s four partner higher education institutions — Blackburn College, Northern Illinois University, McKendree University and Illinois College. As Accelerators pursue their license, they complete a one-year residency in a targeted partner school district, receive instruction and mentoring from award-winning educators, and receive job placement support.
To learn more about the program, visit www.goldenapple.org/accelerators.
