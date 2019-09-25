Dave Seiler, of Effingham, has announced his candidacy for state representative of the Illinois 107th district.
Seiler, 54, is the vice chair of the Effingham Democratic Central Committee. He is also a history instructor at Lake Land College and a second-time candidate for Illinois State Representative for the 107th District.
"During the campaign two years ago, I argued that electing me as state representative would give the 107th district a seat at the table in forming state policy. The message I heard in reply from my opponents was that they didn’t want a seat at the table because they disagreed with the majority leaders in the General Assembly. They got their way. By voting 'no' on virtually everything, our representatives and senators ensured their irrelevance and actually denied the voters of the 107th district a role in the policy-making process in Springfield."
The Democrat disagrees with representatives who say the answer to the problems in Illinois is splitting up the state.
"Downstate and Chicago are better off together than separate because we need each other in order to prosper. These examples show a failure to have positive ideas. The 107th district needs representation that works for all of us."
Seiler says voters need leadership that supports a fair tax plan for the state that will keep taxes level or provide tax relief for 99 percent of the people in the district. Seiler said voters also need representatives to reach out to people from all sides of the political spectrum in town hall events where folks from both sides feel welcome to express a point of view.
"I want to be that bipartisan representative like we used to elect because solutions to our problems are usually found in the middle. I hope over the course of the upcoming campaign to show that I can be the state representative that works for all of the voters in the Illinois 107th district."
