The Business Navigator Alliance, covering parts of central and eastern Illinois, has contracted with The Development Consortium (TDC) to identify and survey businesses in the region that may have capabilities to be part of a recently launched regional aviation and aerospace initiative.
The Business Navigator Alliance of South Central and Southeastern Illinois comprises the counties of Clark, Coles, Crawford, Edgar, Effingham and Moultrie and includes Effingham Regional Growth Alliance as a member. The BNA was awarded grant funds for a project to connect existing manufacturers, small businesses, researchers and entrepreneurs in the six-county region with procurement and supply chain opportunities at NASA, the Air Force and the Department of Defense. The regional group is working with partners at these organizations to develop a training and networking curriculum to assist local companies in acquiring the credentials and contacts to do business with the federal government. The program is designed to build a foundation for an entirely new sector to emerge in this region.
The NASA Glenn Research Center and the Ohio Aerospace Institute, both located in Cleveland, along with the Office of Air Force Life Cycle Management in Dayton, Ohio, are eager to connect with new suppliers and business partners in the six-county region. The first step in connecting regional companies with these federal opportunities is to identify and inventory resources, products, research and capabilities that exist within the business community. To do this, the group has hired a consulting firm to conduct a business survey that will accurately depict the existing and potential supply chain resources in the six-county region.
If your company is contacted by Craig Coil or Janet Mathis of TDC, understand they are working with BNA on this initiative to facilitate opportunities for your business. We encourage your participation but also understand many firms are guided by privacy and security policies that may not permit full participation. If that is the case, we invite you to participate at a level that complies with your company’s policies.
For questions, contact Courtney Yockey, President and CEO of Effingham Regional Growth Alliance, at 217-342-4214 or cyockey@groweffinghamcountyil.com.
