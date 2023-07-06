Effingham Regional Career Foundation elects officers

The Effingham Regional Career Foundation Board members elected officers during their May meeting at the Unit 40 School Board Office. While several members were in attendance, some of the 33 members attended via Zoom access.
Newly elected officers are Norma Lansing, President; Bob Schultz, Vice President; Lucinda Hart, Treasurer; and Dr. Josh Bullock, Secretary.
Additionally, the board appointed ex-officio members, including Jamie-Corda-Hadjoui, WIOA 23 Director; Julie Wollerman, Superintendent, Regional Office of Education 3; Dr. Austin Cheney, Eastern Illinois University; Todd Hull, Economic Development Director, City of Effingham; Josh Douthit, Effingham County Board Chairman; and Mark Doan, ERCF Immediate Past Board Chairman.
Effingham Regional Career Foundation is a 501©3 organization that oversees the operation of the Effingham Regional Career Academy. Serving communities and 14 school districts in Clay, Cumberland, Effingham, Fayette, Jasper and Shelby counties, ERCA offers focused curriculum and advanced hands-on training in manufacturing, agriculture, health care, technology and transportation.
Courses allow high school students and current professionals to gain hands-on education in the above fields. The goal is to provide the region with well-educated and trained individuals who are able to work in their field of choice without moving away. The first Explore ERCA, a one-semester course that introduces students to local career opportunities, completed the spring 2022 semester with classroom and hands-on business and industry training.
A group of high school students attended orientation for the fall 2023 semester and registration is currently open for spring 2024. ERCA is available through a partnership with Lake Land College. For more details, visit https://www.eiefes.k12.il.us/regional-programs/erca.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.