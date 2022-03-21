Register now to attend three online webinar sessions to learn more about how the Russian Invasion of Ukraine developed, the effects on global trade and Russian businesses and the staggering humanitarian crisis.
Tuesday, March 29, at 7 p.m. Unit 40 History Instructor and Adjunct Lake Land College History Professor Ryan Ervin will share the history of Ukraine and how the crisis developed.
Thursday, March 31, at 7 p.m. founder and chairman of the Board of Agracel Inc., Jack Schultz, will provide insight into the effect of sanctions the United States and other countries have leveraged against Russia, with a focus on how they might impact our local economy.
Tuesday, April 5, at 7 p.m. Midland States Bank Personal Banker and American-Ukrainian citizen Zoryana Mills will explain how the invasion has affected her family and community.
To register for any or all of these free online presentations, go to effinghamlibrary.org or call 217-342-2464 ext. 1
