CEFS Economic Opportunity corporation recently awarded the Effingham Public Library the Community Service Excellence Award for 2020.
The award recognizes the collaboration efforts and referrals that library and CEFS staff have shared during this past year.
With more community members than ever needing a greater variety of assistance than previously seen, the library first partnered with local nonprofits to provide off-site access for technology and social service support. Then as it became clear that the need for social service support and technology access would continue, the library responded with an innovative solution: the temporary Effingham County Case Manager position.
Kevin Bushur, CEO of CEFS, explained: “CEFS wanted to recognize Effingham Public Library for its dedication to our agency and helping meet our mission of providing opportunities for people in our communities through education and support to achieve and maintain stability. By working together, we can continue to lift up and enrich the lives of individuals and families.”
Amanda McKay, library director, said, “It’s an honor to receive recognition from a community service cornerstone like CEFS. We look forward to our continued partnership as we strive to bring positive change to our community.”
