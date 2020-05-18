Registration for the free Summer Reading Challenge at Effingham Public Library has begun.
Summer Reading Programs and Challenges were created to avoid Summer Slide, in which students slip back academically over the long summer vacation. Research has shown that reading daily over the summer can avoid this academic slide and even improve reading and math scores for students. This year the Summer Reading Challenge has become even more important for area students due to the disruption caused to the school year by COVID-19.
The Summer Reading Challenge at Effingham Public Library is open to all Effingham County youth, from birth through 18. This year the theme is “Dig Deeper. Read, Investigate, Discover!” A library card is not needed to participate in this free program.
The Reading Challenge encourages participants to read daily. Families registering will receive a book at registration. Youth participants who complete four reading levels (28 days of reading) will receive a book of their own to keep, while those who read for 42 days will be honored as Super Summer Readers with a lanyard and certificate. This year’s Reading Challenge was made possible by donations to #GivingTuesdayNow and rewards sponsored by McDonald’s and Wendy’s.
“On #GivingTuesdayNow, matched donations raised over $1,500 for the Summer Reading Program! Thanks to these donations we're working to bring Summer Read Program 2020 to all Effingham County youth. There's still time to donate. Go to the ePay link at www.effinghamlibrary.org and give today," Amanda McKay, Library Director said.
There will also be a reading challenge for adults so they too can enjoy the reading fun and they will earn tickets for regular prize drawings.
Registration and the logging of reading will take place online, thanks to the Beanstack software that the library introduced two years ago. This means anyone can take part in the program from home using a mobile device or computer. There is even a “Beanstack” app available to download and use. Those without internet access are able to call the library and log their reading by phone. More information is available on the library’s website www.effinghamlibrary.org/read.
Participants may register online at any time throughout the reading program and can backdate their reading. One family, one account, one login is used for logging and tracking all family reading.
Those who have taken part in any of the library’s reading challenges over the last two years will already have an online reading program account. The library will help anyone reactivate their account. Library staff can also check to see if you have an account or assist you in setting one up. Call the library at 217-342-2464.
This summer the library will be offering weekly craft packet pickup and online programming. Information on these programs will be available on the library’s website and Facebook page.
For questions, call the library at 217-342-2464 or email info@effinghamlibrary.org.
