Registration for the free Summer Reading Challenge at Effingham Public Library is underway.
The Summer Reading Challenge keeps children and students reading over summer vacation and helps prevent Summer Reading Slide.
The Summer Reading Challenge at Effingham Public Library is open to all area children and adults. A library card is not needed to participate in this free program or any of the events at the library.
The Reading Challenge allows participants to earn rewards for reading. Rewards are received for completing Levels 1, 2, 3 and 4. All participants, 0 to 18, who complete four reading levels (28 days of reading) will receive a book of their own to keep and an invite to a Pool Party. Those who read for 42 days will be honored at a Super Summer Reader Medal Ceremony.
Registration and the logging of reading will take place online. Anyone can track their reading using a mobile device or computer. Visit effinghamlibrary.org/summer-read for more information.
A series of Summer Read kickoff events is planned for 4 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 1. Special guests will be Bill Passalacqua for a children’s sing-a-long, Teen Karaoke, crafts and even llamas.
For questions, call the library at 217-342-2464, ext. 1, or email info@effinghamlibrary.org.
