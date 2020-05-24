The Effingham Public Library has launched a curbside pickup service.
Requesting items online through the library’s website is the fastest and easiest solution. Go to www.effinghamlibrary.org and click on the “Search the Catalog” search bar.
Requests can also be made by phone or email. The library will need the name your library card is registered under and a telephone number to contact you. The library anticipates phone lines being busy, so leave a message if they cannot answer your call at 217-342-2464 or email info@effinghamlibrary.org.
Once your request has been made, wait for the library to contact you when they will arrange a pickup day for your materials.
The library’s digital resources continue to be accessible from the comfort of your home. You can access them all at www.effinghamlibrary.org./digital-content.
The library also has digital libraries available for nonlibrary card holders, which can be accessed at effinghamlibrary.org/no-card-needed.
The Library building remains closed to the public until further notice. Checked out items can be returned in the drop box outside the library or patrons can keep them at home. All book due dates have been extended until June 6.
The Library thanks its patrons for their continued support.
If you have questions, please call the library at 342-2464 or email info@effinghamlibrary.org
