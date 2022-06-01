No lions, tigers or bears, but a variety of other creatures from Decatur’s Scovill Zoo will be on hand Thursday to help the Effingham Public Library celebrate the beginning of its Summer Reading Challenge.
The kickoff celebration for the “Read Beyond the Beaten Path” reading challenge is 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the library at 200 N. Third St.
Other activities planned for the kickoff event include sidewalk chalk, a story walk outside and crafts and an obstacle course inside.
The summer reading challenge, which keeps children and students reading over summer vacation and helps prevent Summer Reading Slide, is open to all area children and adults. A library card is not needed to participate in this free program or any of the events at the library.
The reading challenge allows participants to earn rewards for reading. Rewards are received for completing Levels 1, 2, 3 and 4. All participants, 0 to 18, who complete four reading levels (28 days of reading) will receive a book of their own to keep and an invite to a pool party. Those who read for 42 days will be honored at a Super Summer Reader Medal Ceremony.
Registration and the logging of reading will take place online. Anyone can track their reading using a mobile device or computer. Visit effinghamlibrary.org/read for more information.
For questions, call the library at 217-342-2464 ext. 1 or email info@effinghamlibrary.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.