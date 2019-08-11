The Suzette Brumleve Memorial Effingham Public Library is pleased to host author and former resident, Sandra Schlager, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the library’s Fearday Family Café.

Sandra grew up in Effingham, attended Sacred Heart Grade School and is a 1969 graduate of Effingham High School. She is the daughter of Hubert and Laura Apke.

Sandra is the author of the recently published book: Ripple Impact. It is a fast-paced mystery set in the Midwest; in fact, one chapter incorporates the 1949 St. Anthony Memorial Hospital fire. The book spans three generations of the Sonnet family.

Ripple Impact is available through Amazon books as a softbound book or e-book. She has recently published a second title, Message in the Flowers. Sandra will have both books for sale for $10 each and Sandra will be happy to autograph both.

Sandra currently lives in Carterville IL with her husband Steve. She retired after working 43 years as a Registered Nurse; she received her nursing education at St. John’s School of Nursing and later attended the University of Illinois Springfield Campus for her Bachelor’s degree in Nursing.

Sandra volunteered as a candy striper at St. Anthony Hospital while in high school.

She spends her days reading, writing, being outdoors, traveling in their RV, and occasionally, and doing absolutely nothing.

