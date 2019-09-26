Starting Oct. 1, all Effingham Public Library cardholders will no longer be charged overdue fines, as long as the materials are returned in good condition.
Cardholders with overdue materials will have a “hold” placed on their account. They will be unable to check out any new items until they renew or return the overdue materials.
According to Amanda McKay, library director, “Fines are a deterrent for too many families with children and people with mobility or transport issues in our community. Of course, we just want library materials back as soon as someone is done with them, but life is busy – and we don’t want folks to stop using the library just because they have overdue fines.”
The new “no fines” policy will cover all materials that can be checked out. Effingham Public Library cardholders who do not return items in 28 days will receive a bill for the cost of materials. The bill will be waived when the items are returned in good condition.
This fine free change applies only to Effingham Public Library cardholders.
For further information stop by the Suzette Brumleve Memorial Effingham Public Library at 200 N. Third Street in Effingham, call 217-342-2464 ext.1 or go online to effinghamlibrary.org
