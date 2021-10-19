The Effingham Public Library was recently awarded an Illinois State Library Grant to aid in the promotion of a workforce recovery program and service to meet the needs of local workers affected by the pandemic.
Starting October 2021 through September 2022, the Library will collaborate with and support the Effingham County Chamber’s newest venture, ECJOBS.org (Effingham County Job Opportunities for Business Success). EC-JOBS is an interactive workforce development platform that links recruitment, skill building and career navigation into one comprehensive system.
Part of the grant allows the library to invest in new technology for the computer lab. This investment further aids the library’s dedication to “provide library service to all” of Effingham County. A partnership with a strong county presence like the chamber can help the library engage and bring value to residents who otherwise would just see the library as a place to “get books.”
“At the library, we understand that not everyone has access to technology or understands how to apply for positions online. With this grant and the collaboration with Effingham County Chamber of Commerce, we'll be able to help fill in the gaps for those who would otherwise struggle," said Amanda McKay, Effingham Public Library director.
Office hours begin on Monday, Oct. 25, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Bauer Room (main floor) of the library and will continue every Monday and Tuesday at the same time and location.
For more information on the library, stop by 200 N. Third St., call 217-342-2464, or visit the website at EffinghamLibrary.org.
For more information on EC-JOBS, contact Jeff Fritchtnitch at 217-342-6284, fritch@EffinghamCountyChamber.com, or visit the website at ECJOBS.org.
