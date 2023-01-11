The Effingham Public Library's Forget Me Not Resource Center provides educational materials such as books, videos and reminiscence kits to the community free of charge and you don’t need a library card to check them items out. All items are specific to dementia, aging, brain health and caregiving.
The library has recently made some additions to the Forget Me Not Resource Center with guidance from Effingham Area Alzheimer’s Awareness.
New to the collection are robotic therapy pets and baby dolls. According to the American Association of Geriatric Psychiatrists, “As Alzheimer’s disease progresses, the need to nurture, love and be loved increases.”
The therapy pets and dolls are lifelike and mimic actions such as purring and breathing. A caregiver can use doll therapy for dementia patients as a way to put responsibility, caring and structure back into the lives of those who are afflicted. Therapy pets and dolls have also been found to reduce aggression, obsessive behaviors, wandering and negative mood.
“We’re so thrilled to introduce these therapy dolls and pets to our patrons. Our hope is to provide comfort and joy, while hopefully making life a little more manageable for all involved,” said Effingham Public Library Outreach Coordinator Sara Rauch.
To learn more about the free resources go online to effinghamlibrary.org, email info@effinghamlibrary.org or call 217-342-2464 ext. 1.
