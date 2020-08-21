The prompt actions of an Effingham City police officer saved the life of an Effingham man in July.
Effingham City Police Officer Andrew Meyers had just finished the daily briefing for officers on July 16 at approximately 6:15 p.m. when he was dispatched to a call for a report of possible drug overdose in the 800 block of West Franklin Street. Meyers said he was told a man was unresponsive and they were sending EMS.
Meyers’ quick actions put him at the scene before EMS could arrive. He said each officer has a backpack they take at the beginning of every shift that includes NARCAN, camera, helment and other items that wouldn’t commonly used during their patrol duties.
Knowing it might be a drug overdose, Meyers took the NARCAN from the backpack and took it in with into the residence. Meyers said he found out when he arrived the man’s female significant other confirmed he was a heroin user. He thought the man was between 30 and 40-years-old.
“We are automatically thinking in these situations to use the NARCAN,” Meyers said. “She said he had been down for about 15 minutes when he started to turn purple. I gave him the first dose and it didn’t seem like it affected him. Then I made the decision to give him a second dose.”
Meyers said he is required to wait between two to five minutes before administering the second dose. He said EMS arrived just about immediately after he gave the man a second dose.
“When EMS arrived we backed out of the bathroom to let EMS work on him,” Meyers said.
Meyers said about 5-7 minutes after EMS arrived the man was being loaded in the ambulance alive and awake.
“Heroin is making a comeback unfortunately,” Meyers said.
He said NARCAN targets opiate drugs like heroin, fentanyl, hydrocodone painkiller drugs and most any drug in the opiate family.
“The good thing about NARCAN is if I give you the drug and you don’t need it,” Meyers said. “It’s not going to hurt you.”
“I am glad our department gives us the ability to carry NARCAN,” Meyers said. “I don’t think I did anything anyone else wouldn’t have done.”
The life saving award given to Meyers and signed by Effingham Chief of Police Jason McFarland reads: “EMS who later arrived on the scene, acknowledged that your actions were instrumental in saving the suspects life. Your exemplary performance during this incident reflects highly, not only on yourself, but also on the image and reputation of the entire Effingham Police Department.”
“Only two current employees have been given a life saving award,” McFarland said. “We are extremely proud of Office Meyers and his work.”
McFarland said first HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital was generously donating NARCAN to the department and now get NARCAN through grant from the Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System (ILEAS).
“ILEAS gives two NARCANs to every officer and provides officers with NARCAN to leave with family in the event that an addict has another situation in the future.” McFarland said. “NACAN usage information is now getting sent automatically from ILEAS to sent to Heartland Human Services.”
“Anytime we administer a NARCAN, Heartland Human Services is contacted,” McFarland said.
Meyer stressed the fact the public should let law enforcement know right away if someone is unresponsive due to a possible overdose of drugs.
“If someone uses narcotics and falls from an opiate, the sooner they tell us the sooner we can help,” Meyers said. “As soon as we hear overdose and unresponsive we automatically think it might be an opiate. So, since we are out patrolling around town we are more apt to be closer to help them.”
“The City of Effingham is proud of Officer Andrew Meyers who was recently honored with a Police Department Lifesaving Award,” Effingham Mayor Mike Schutzbach said. “Officer Meyers responded quickly to a situation that threatened the health of an individual.”
“Officer Meyers proved to be a quality trained professional who had the ability to quickly assess the situation, administered NARCAN, and was successful in obtaining a positive result,” Schutzbach said. “I want to express my congratulations to Officer Meyers and thank him for keeping Effingham citizens safe.”
