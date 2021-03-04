Effingham Police officer receives FOP Meritorious Service Award

Effingham Police Officer Jeremy Kyle has been recognized by the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police State Lodge (FOP) with a Meritorious Service Award for his work to improve public understanding and appreciation for the law enforcement profession.
“Many people in east-central Illinois have a much better idea of what it takes to be a police officer because of Jeremy’s efforts,” said FOP State Lodge President Chris Southwood. “He’s helped citizens to appreciate our motto, ‘to protect and serve.’”
The FOP Meritorious Service Award is presented to a law enforcement officer for outstanding police work that brings great credit to the profession. Kyle was one of the key people involved in the development of Project Blue Life, a simulation program for the general public that lets participants experience the split-second, life-or-death decisions that police officers can face every day. Kyle has also made numerous presentations to foster better community-police relations.
The Illinois FOP, chartered in 1963, is the second largest State Lodge, representing more than 34,000 active duty and retired police officers — more than 10 percent of all FOP members nationwide. Visit www.ilfop.org for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.