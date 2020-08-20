The Effingham Performance Center announced the addition of a Social Distancing Event Series to its fall lineup, including live music and live stand-up comedy.
Six events have been added to The EPC’s fall schedule:
- Austin Edwards, as Seen on America’s Got Talent, Aug. 22, $15 all seats
- Stand-up Comedy, featuring James Johann and Jodi White, Sept. 12, $20 all seats
- Clue, presented by Three Chicks & a Stage, Oct. 8 to 11, $20 all seats
- Rising Stars Showcase, highlighting local student musicians, Oct. 17, $10 all seats
- Dennis Stroughmatt, presented by Illinois Old Time Fiddlers, Oct. 24, $10 all seats
- The Rocky Horror Show, an interactive movie experience, Oct. 30, $12 all seats
In order to meet social-distancing guidelines, seats can be purchased in “Fan Pods” with six feet of separation between each party.
“At this time, we are presenting concerts where we can socially distance our patrons by limiting the number of seats available,” said Kim Jansen, executive director of the EPC. “It will still be some time before we can host national touring acts and sold out shows in our auditorium, but we are taking small steps back.”
Jansen added she is excited to host events featuring local and regional artists and to present a variety of shows that appeal to many different audiences.
“Like our regular season schedule, our Social Distancing Event Series presents a variety of entertainment options including live music, comedy, theater and movies,” said Jansen. “It is a great opportunity for our local talent to take the stage. We have so many talented artists in our community, and we look forward to having them perform live at our venue.”
The Effingham Performance Center will require all patrons to wear masks when entering the building and while traveling through the public areas in the building. Once patrons are seated and socially distanced, they will have the option to remove their masks.
Tickets for all shows, except Austin Edwards, will go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Aug. 25. Tickets for Austin Edwards are currently on sale.
Tickets may be purchased at The EPC’s Box Office, by calling 217-540-2788 or online at www.ticketmaster.com/epc. If any of the Social Distancing Event Series shows are canceled, patrons will receive automatic refunds.
