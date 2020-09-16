The Effingham Performance Center will host an online auction to raise funds to support Arts Connection of Central Illinois, the nonprofit organization that operates the theater.
The online auction will begin at 8 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, and end at 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26. The auction features a variety of items, including show night experiences and autographed memorabilia.
“Like most nonprofit organizations, we are getting creative with our fundraising this year,” said Kim Jansen, executive director. “We have put together so many great packages to auction off, and we can’t wait to see the response.”
Over 30 auction items are available to bid on during the seven-day period with items including:
• Shadowing the House Photographer on Show Night
• Gingerbread House Decorating with Dr. Boyajian
• Family/Friends Movie Night for 50 people in Auditorium
• Children’s Birthday Party on Stage
• Paint Party on Stage
• Dinner Party for 20 on Stage
• Free Popcorn and Soda on show night for life
• Lobby Box for Life
• Autographed Kansas photo with tickets to the show
“There are several items in our auction that are truly one-of-a-kind items, especially our show night experiences. We have items up for auction that will give you a behind-the-scenes look on show night, along with several experiences directly tied to the theater,” said Jansen.
Bids will be accepted electronically through a charity auction website. Links to the website can be accessed on The EPC’s webpage at www.TheEPC.org and through the EPC’s Facebook page.
For more information about the auction, contact Jill Schultz at 217-347-6264 or jschultz@theepc.org.
