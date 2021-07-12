The Effingham Performance Center announces its schedule for Season 12, with shows including a variety of national, regional and local acts.
The new season is packed full of artists, including Trace Adkins, Dwight Yoakam, The Oak Ridge Boys, The Ultimate Queen Celebration, The Frontmen of Country, Rhonda Vincent, Hairball, Church Basement Ladies and more.
“After a year of much uncertainty, we are excited to return to full-capacity seating with national touring acts taking the stage,” said Kim Jansen, executive director at The EPC.
Tickets are also available for rescheduled shows from Season 10 and Season 11, which include Clay Walker, Kansas, Lonestar, Jefferson Starship, The Coasters, Lorrie Morgan, Recycled Percussion and the Happy Together Tour.
“Our schedule has a variety of live entertainment, so there truly is a show for everyone,” said Jansen. “The newly announced Season 12 shows in conjunction with the rescheduled shows will be one of the most entertaining seasons to date for The EPC.”
The Box Office will open for public sales at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7, followed by online sales opening up at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7 at www.ticketmaster.com/epc.
Discounted packages, including Season Ticket Holder packages, will be available through Sept. 30 and must be purchased through the Box Office.
When patrons purchase three to five shows, they will save 10 percent, and for those who purchase six or more shows, they will receive a discount of 15 percent. Season ticket holders also receive several perks including free ticket exchange, presale opportunities for all added shows, and a special presale period for next season’s shows before sales are open to the public.
“We appreciate the support the theater has received from the community over the past year, and we look forward to sharing a season that is sure to be the talk of the town,” said Jansen.
For more information about the theater, visit www.theepc.org or call 217-540-2788. Box Office hours are Tuesday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and on show days from 10 a.m. to showtime.
