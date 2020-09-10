The Effingham Performance Center announces the addition of events to its Social Distancing Event Series, including popular Christmas and holiday shows.
Five events have been added to The EPC’s fall schedule:
• 1973 – The Music of Journey, featuring regional musicians, Nov. 13, at 7 p.m., $15 all seats
• A Branson Country Christmas, presented by Ozark Jubilee, Nov. 21, at 2 and 7:30 p.m., $25 all seats
• The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, presented by Three Chicks & a Stage, Dec. 4-6, $20 adult, $10 child
• The Prophecy – A Tribute to the Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Dec. 12, at 3 and 7 p.m., $25 all seats
• Scott Wattles, Celebrating the Christmas Season, Dec. 18 and 19, at 7 p.m., $20 all seats
In order to meet social-distancing guidelines, seats can be purchased in “Fan Pods” with six feet of separation between each party.
“We continue to have success with our Social Distancing Event Series, so we made the decision to add shows in November and December,” said Kim Jansen, executive director. “Our patrons look forward to our shows each year, especially the Christmas shows, and we want to continue those holiday traditions, even if we have to socially distance to do it.”
The Effingham Performance Center will continue to enforce social-distancing guidelines at all events.
“We have received positive feedback and several compliments from our patrons in regard to how we are handling our social-distancing events,” said Jansen.
The Effingham Performance Center requires all patrons to wear masks when entering the building and while traveling through the public areas in the building. Once patrons are seated and socially distanced, they have the option to remove their masks.
Tickets for all shows are on sale to the public.
Tickets may be purchased at The EPC’s Box Office, by calling 217-540-2788 or online at www.ticketmaster.com/epc. If any of the Social Distancing Event Series shows are canceled, patrons will receive automatic refunds.
For more information about the theater, visit www.theepc.org.
