Effingham Pelvic Health & Wellness opens in Effingham

Located at 1901 S 4th St., Ste 14 in Effingham, Effingham Pelvic Health & Wellness opened in November 2021.
It is a physical therapy clinic that specializes in treating women and men with intimate pelvic floor concerns such as bladder and bowel dysfunction or pelvic pain. The office is owned by Dr. April Ritz, PT, DPT who also specializes in pre and postnatal care.
Ritz is passionate about pelvic floor physical therapy and educating the community on the benefit of rehabilitation for bladder and bowel concerns. Ritz treats a variety of conditions including urinary or bowel incontinence, prolapse, interstitial cystitis, overactive bladder and constipation, just to name a few. Ritz also cares for pregnant and postpartum mothers with core or pelvic floor weakness, as well as pain.
For more information visit EffinghamPelvicHealth.com, email at EffinghamPelvicHealth@outlook.com or call 217-705-5077.
