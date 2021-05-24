Effingham Park District Foundation is raising $40,000 to install permanent pickleball courts at Hendelmeyer Park.
The plan is to convert the four existing tennis courts into eight permanent pickleball courts. The cost includes resurfacing and painting the courts, new permanent interior fencing, windscreens and new permanent pickleball nets.
“We’re really excited about the addition of permanent pickleball courts,” said Jeff Althoff, Executive Director of the Effingham Park District. “Love of this sport has grown over the past few years, and we recognize the need for a permanent place for these teams to play. We hope the new courts encourage more community members to pick up the sport.”
The Effingham Park District is a fund of Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization. All donations are tax-deductible to the full extent allowed by law. Donations are accepted by mail (Effingham Park District Foundation, PO Box 1211, Effingham, IL 62401) or in person at Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation (2701 S. Banker Street, Suite 102a, Effingham). Include “pickleball fund” in the memo.
Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation manages more than 160 affiliated funds for the immediate and long-term benefit of communities in southeastern Illinois. For more information, contact Amanda Lessley, President/CEO of Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation, at 217-342-4988 or amanda@enrichingourcommunity.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.