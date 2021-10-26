Effingham Noon Rotary learns about Christian school

Effingham Noon Rotarians learned about Discovery Christian School at a recent meeting.
The school is operated at Christ's Church in Effingham, where Jeff Michael is pastor.
Longtime Unit 40 teacher Kathy Wormhoudt serves as principal of the new school, while Julie Koester assists with the business end of the operation.
Michael said the school utilizes a Biblical worldview. Children from 11 different school districts make up the student body, and some of the students were home-schooled prior to attending the school. More information on the school is available at Discoverychristianschools.com.
Church member Bob Fergus served as Rotary weekly program chair.
