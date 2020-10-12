Effingham Mayor Mike Schutzbach recently signed a proclamation designating October 2020 as Breast Cancer Awareness Month, urging all women to take precautions to prevent breast cancer.
Research shows that deaths from breast cancer could be reduced if women follow breast cancer screening recommendations, including routine mammography, regular examinations by a physician, and monthly breast self-examinations. To learn more about breast cancer prevention, visit cancer.org/breastcancer. To learn more about the women’s health services offered at HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital, visit stanthonyshospital.org
