Joining Effingham Mayor Mike Schutzbach, seated center, from HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital were, standing left to right: Women’s Wellness Center Nurse Navigator Ashley Davis; Medical Director of Women’s Wellness and Cancer Care Services Dr. Ruben Boyajian; and Mammography Facilitator Susan Koontz.

 Submitted photo

Effingham Mayor Mike Schutzbach recently signed a proclamation designating October 2020 as Breast Cancer Awareness Month, urging all women to take precautions to prevent breast cancer.

Research shows that deaths from breast cancer could be reduced if women follow breast cancer screening recommendations, including routine mammography, regular examinations by a physician, and monthly breast self-examinations. To learn more about breast cancer prevention, visit cancer.org/breastcancer. To learn more about the women’s health services offered at HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital, visit stanthonyshospital.org

