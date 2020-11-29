Effingham Masons come to aid of remote learners

The Effingham Masonic Lodge 149 and the Illinois Masonic Children’s Assistance Program recently granted $6,700 to the Suzette Brumleve Memorial Effingham Public Library in support of its efforts to bring technology to remote learners.
The library purchased six laptops that can be deployed to remote locations to assist families during times of school-wide remote learning.
“We are excited the Masons chose to donate to this program. These funds will help support our outreach to remote learners and families as they face the challenges of learning during a pandemic,” said Director Amanda McKay.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.