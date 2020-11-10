Scattered thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low 37F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Scattered thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low 37F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Updated: November 10, 2020 @ 7:22 pm
Effingham, Illinois
The Effingham American Legion Post 120 will host a Veterans Day ceremony at 10:30 a.m. on the old courthouse lawn in downtown Effingham Wednesday.
Those attending are asked to wear a mask and observe social distancing.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Sponsored By: St Anthony's Hospital
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.