Effingham Knights of Columbus Council 665 announced its 2021-2022 scholarship and Christian Athlete Award winners.
Each year the council awards up to eight $500 scholarships to deserving graduating senior students. The requirements for eligibility are either the applicant or their father needed to be a member in good standing in Council 665, the student needed to show excellence in academics and extracurricular activities, the student needed to lack any infractions in conduct, and they needed to submit a 400-500 word essay on this year’s topic, “The Responsibility of a Catholic in Today’s Society."
There were eight scholarship recipients this year from three high schools. There were four winners from Effingham High School, three from St. Anthony High School and one from Teutopolis High School. The four from Effingham were Jackson Doedtman, son of David and Ann Doedtman; Chloe Koester, daughter of Greg and Clara Koester; Krista Phillips, daughter of Glen and Jeni Phillips; and Gavin Sherrod, son of Sean and Jaimee Sherrod. The three winners from St. Anthony were Henry Kemme, son of Tony and Valerie Kemme; Maria Poston, daughter of Matt and Ginny Poston; and Bridget Sudkamp, daughter of Joe and Karie Sudkamp. The winner from Teutopolis was Tia Probst, daughter of Keith and Mandy Probst.
Council 665 also awards a Christian Athlete Award to one Effingham High School and one St. Anthony High School senior athlete. The winners present a positive Christian attitude to all coaches and players.
This year’s winner from Effingham was Jonathon Perry, who is the son of Greg and LeAnn Perry, and from St. Anthony was Grace Karolewicz, daughter of Steve and Lisa Karolewicz.
