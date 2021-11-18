Effingham Junior High School will present "Mary Poppins Jr." at the EJHS Auditorium Dec. 9-11 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 12 at 2 p.m. Tickets will be on sale before and after school and over the noon hour at the school office. All seats are reserved and sell for $8.
Based on P.L. Travers’ beloved book series of the same name, "Mary Poppins" became an immediate hit when it premiered as a movie musical in 1964. Years later, the same magic was brought to the stage. It was a hit and a shortened junior version was born.
In the musical, Bert, a jack-of-all-trades, invites the audience into the world of London, England, in 1910 — and, specifically, into the dysfunctional home of the Banks family. Jane and Michael, the young Banks children, have sent yet another nanny packing, dismissing these children as hopelessly and irrevocably spoiled and misbehaved. With a father who works constantly and mother who is always distracted, Jane and Michael have suffered without strong caretaking forces in their lives.
Then the magical Mary Poppins flies in on the wind with her parrot umbrella, bringing with her a combination of whimsy, magic and disciplined common sense to the children’s lives. Together, they go on memorable and magical adventures — and also learn the importance of a tidy nursery and of taking the medicine they need (with a spoonful of sugar, of course).
Mary Poppins’ transformational influence does not stop with the children — eventually she teaches the grown-ups as well to open up and realize that “anything can happen if you let it.”
The show is directed by Donna Walls with Assistant Jill Jones. Choreography is by Ilenia Hails with assistant Antonio Munoz. Vocal Direction is by Kim Deters. Set Construction is by Jay Macklin. Ticket Coordinator and Costume Seamstress is Jill Hagler. Stage Manager is Jared Erickson. Video Creator is C.J. Chipman.
Cast includes Ella Tuman, Lincoln Ervin, Issie Jones, Leia Klein, Jonathan Hirtzel, Noah Jones, Susie Broeker Wright, McKenzie Love, Soren Bloemker, Hannah Wagner, Lydia Young, Gabe Raddatz, Blayne Ring, Elizabeth Hirtzel, Evie Macklin, Kiersten Baker, Maxwell Love, Aidan Goeckner, Jordan Jackson, Emma Knaus, Greysen Riley, Hunter Ring, Lainey Walls, Rowyn Frey, Lauren Etheridge, Keaton Kellams, Hannah Fouts, Isabella Relle, Vincent Stoddard, Christian Partlow, Sam Waymoth, Kingston Riley, Hallie Poe and Jackson Somodi.
Crew includes Kolbi Junghanel, Hanna Linton, Addison Clark, Nora Cekander, Madi Garrison, Teighlor Lisman, Riley Rodewald, Braden Fancher, Madilyn Conard, Ava Gill, Sydney Soltwedel, Halye Simmons, Molly Maxedon, Kaylee Stuckey and Jocelyn Rubin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.