The Effingham County Chamber of Commerce is partnering with Koerner Distributor Inc, the Chamber Foundation of Effingham County, John Boos & Co., and the Kansas City BBQ Society to host the EffingHAM-JAM State BBQ Championship July 23-24.
The event will be held in Downtown Effingham around the Old Courthouse. Funds generated support the Chamber Foundation of Effingham County's Scholarship Program and the soon-to-be-debuting EC-JOBS (Effingham County Job Opportunities for Business Success) initiative.
The EffingHAM-JAM committee is recruiting volunteers for a variety of shifts on Friday and Saturday covering the Beer Tent, Hometown Throwdown, Info Booth, Tear Down/Clean-Up and Floaters.
This is an opportunity to bring yours friends and volunteer as a group or rack up those service/community project hours for work or school. All volunteers will receive a complimentary 2021 HAM-JAM T-shirt.
This event relies heavily on volunteers to help host a premier event for both the cooking teams and our community.
To view the different volunteer shifts and register online, visit the volunteer tab on www.EffingHAMJAM.com, or call the Effingham County Chamber office at 217-342-4147.
